Isaiah Lee, who was arrested for attacking Dave Chappelle, is going to remain in jail after a judge refused to reduce his $30,000 bail. Lee came at the legendary comedian while he was performing at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, earlier this month.

Lee requested the judge to lower his bail in court on Tuesday, in Los Angeles. He's been charged with 4 misdemeanors, including possession of a weapon with intent to assault.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The attack occurred at the Hollywood Bowl with Lee rushing Chappelle while carrying a knife disguised as a gun.

After the incident, a representative for Chappelle released a statement saying that the comedian wants the focus to remain on the historic event.

"Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl,'' according to Sims. "This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first 'Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival,' and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.''

Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces up to 18 months in county jail if convicted. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 20 for a pretrial hearing.

