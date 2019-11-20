Alabama rapper NoCap has officially been released from jail, according to a post on his official Instagram page. He posted a photo on Wednesday of a screenshot from Twitter that reads "#NoCap Has Been Released From Jail!" and a photo of himself. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Kobe Crawford, was wanted by police for an alleged shooting on September 8, 2019. The warrant for his arrest was issued on September 18th; a week later, he turned himself in to police custody on September 25th after releasing the song “First Day In." The track was a reverse take on the common trend of "First Day Out" freestyles, which many rappers do upon their release from jail.

The day before announcing his release from jail, NoCap dropped the album, The Hood Dictionary, his third mixtape following May's The Backend Child. This drop, which he announced on Instagram on November 14th, was met with anticipation from fans, who voiced their support in the comments with the hashtag #FreeCap. The mixtape surely caused speculation on his not-yet-known release from behind bars, and now fans can rejoice on NoCap's newfound freedom. Welcome back, Cap!