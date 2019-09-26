Kobe Crawford, better known as Alabama rapper NoCap, has turned himself in to authorities on charges stemming from the alleged shooting incident that occurred a couple weeks back. He is facing charges of discharging a gun into an occupied or unoccupied building/vehicle, probation violation, possession of/receiving a controlled substance, and reckless endangerment, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose with the Mobile Police Department said, "The victim and another subject were involved in an altercation that turned physical. That subject then summoned for Mr. Crawford to show up. Mr. Crawford showed up, arrived on the scene, and the victim fled into the house. Mr. Crawford then fired shots into the house and then he fled with his sister.”

Police said the house was struck several times, but no one was hurt. Investigators said Crawford's sister drove away from the scene with him after the shots were fired. She is now facing charges as well.

On September 24, the day before he turned himself in, NoCap released a song called “First Day In,” which you can check out for yourself right here. We’ll continue to keep you posted with this story as it develops.

