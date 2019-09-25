NoCap Drops Off "First Day In" Amid Serious Legal Issues

NoCap is really one of the hottest young rappers to emerge in the past few months. Although he hasn't reached mainstream success just yet, he's inching towards stardom with each drop. Unfortunately for artists like NoCap, the music is a depiction of his reality. Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to a shooting. Despite this, he's made sure that his budding rap career stays afloat.

While most rappers celebrate their return home with a "First Day Out" freestyle, NoCap shares his anxieties and fears on his new song "First Day In." The rapper gets vulnerable while sharing a glimmer of optimism in the midst of his legal issues. "Safe to say, I'm on a road to riches/ I know its road blocks," he raps on the hook.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rolex water like I baptized it

My hood hot but its worst than ISIS

N***as in the box like they Mike Tyson