Alabama rapper No Cap, who blew up on Youtube with the song “Legends,” is reportedly on the run and a wanted man by police in Mobile, Alabama. The 21-year-old artist, who’s real name is Kobe Crawford, is wanted for a shooting which took place on September 8, 2019. He allegedly shot into an occupied house, and now has two warrants out for his arrest. Although no one was injured, he's officially wanted for shooting into an “occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.”

As a result, the authorities have issued a warning to the public that NoCap may be carrying a gun and should not be approached because he could be armed and dangerous.

The warrants for his arrest were issued this past Wednesday (Sept. 18), the same day he coincidentally shared his last IG post as well (see below). His whereabouts currently are unknown.

This all happens just days after the 21-year-old rapper released a new video for his song “Drumsticks,” which you can check out right here. While you're at it, be sure to check out NoCap in one of our recent freestyle sessions from last month right here as well.

