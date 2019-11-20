NoCap's "The Hood Dictionary" Features Quando Rondo, Lil Durk & More

As much as you don't want to admit it, Alabama is actually going off right now as an emerging ground for hip-hop talent. A few months ago, NoCap was making national headlines because of a shooting he was reportedly involved in. The 21-year-old is still wrapped up in that situation after turning himself in but he's making sure his fans are still eating. Releasing his brand new mixtape The Hood Dictionary this week, the Alabama native returns to unpeel some more layers of his being.

With features from Quando Rondo, Lil Durk and Jagged Edge, this project is mainly a showcase for NoCap to do what he does best. The rising star gets emotional in his lyrics, spitting introspective bars and telling tales from the streets. As one of the leading forces in his state, this is a good example of what kind of music is coming out of Alabama right now.

What do you think of The Hood Dictionary? Free Cap.

Tracklist:

1. In 4

2. Still Me

3. What You Know

4. Pour Up

5. Flies

6. Take Care

7. Bankroll

8. Shots Fired

9. Brag Different (feat. Quando Rondo)

10. Heaven Gates

11. Same Thing

12. The Way It Is

13. Country Boy

14. Harder Than Hard

15. First Day In

16. Ghetto Angels (Remix) [feat. Lil Durk & Jagged Edge]