NoCap Taps Quando Rondo, OMB Peezy & More For "The Backend Child" Tape

If you haven't heard fo NoCap yet, you're evidently asleep. The rapper's made waves over the past two years since he dropped off his project, Believe It. The rapper's continuously released music since then including his project, Neighborhood Hero and his joint project with Rylo Rodriguez, Rogerville. He's teased a new project over the weeks and now, he returns with his new project, The Backend Child.

NoCap is back with a brand new project after releasing his two singles, "Ghetto Angels" and "Blind Nights" which are included on the tracklist. His new album fourteen tracks with features hailing from his Rogerville collaborator Rylo Rodriguez, as well as Quando Rondo, who features on the bonus track, "New Ones," and OMB Peezy.

Peep his new album below.