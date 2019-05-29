mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NoCap Taps Quando Rondo, OMB Peezy & More For "The Backend Child" Tape

Aron A.
May 28, 2019 20:23
941 Views
32
2
CoverCover

The Backend Child
NoCap

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
56% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NoCap is back with his new project.


If you haven't heard fo NoCap yet, you're evidently asleep. The rapper's made waves over the past two years since he dropped off his project, Believe It. The rapper's continuously released music since then including his project, Neighborhood Hero and his joint project with Rylo Rodriguez, Rogerville. He's teased a new project over the weeks and now, he returns with his new project, The Backend Child.

NoCap is back with a brand new project after releasing his two singles, "Ghetto Angels" and "Blind Nights" which are included on the tracklist. His new album fourteen tracks with features hailing from his Rogerville collaborator Rylo Rodriguez, as well as Quando Rondo, who features on the bonus track, "New Ones," and OMB Peezy.

Peep his new album below. 

NoCap Quando Rondo OMB Peezy Rylo Rodriguez
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES NoCap Taps Quando Rondo, OMB Peezy & More For "The Backend Child" Tape
32
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject