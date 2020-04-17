NLE Choppa has decided to chime in on the coronavirus prison release discourse in regards to famous rappers: if you're going to free Tekashi 6ix9ine, you've got to free YNW Melly as well. The spread of coronavirus has led many prison inmates to request early release or alternate accommodations to lower their chances of contraction, including many incarcerated celebrities. Bill Cosby and R. Kelly are among some of the scorned stars that have been denied early release, along with Florida rapper, YNW Melly.

As he awaits his double murder trial for allegedly killing two of his friends, Melly has been kept behind bars, where it was reported he recently tested positive for coronavirus. He requested to be released due to these unforeseen circumstances, but was told to stay put. His condition has reportedly not improved much at all, as he has only been "treated" with Tylenol and Gatorade. He even reached out to his past collaborator, Kanye West, for help via Twitter, but so far has received no response. It looks like NLE Choppa caught wind of this whole situation, and expressed just how he feels about YNW Melly remaining in prison while another rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, was granted early release.

"They need to free Melly trifling ass shit," Choppa tweeted on Friday. "But y’all gone free the rat." The "rat," of course, refers to 6ix9ine, due to all the snitching he did on members of the Nine Trey Bloods in court. 6ix9ine was recently transferred to house arrest due to coronavirus concerns after spending time in prison on racketeering charges, a move that caused a major uproar in the hip hop scene.

