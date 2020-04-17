One of YNW Melly's most popular songs of all time is "Mixed Personalities," which features the legendary Kanye West. The two had been working together in the studio mere months before the Florida rapper was arrested and charged with the double murder of his two friends. While they do not appear to have had more than a few studio sessions, Melly is trying his hardest to get out of prison after testing positive for COVID-19. He has decided that, if the court is going to deny his release, he'll go to other means.

YNW Melly hit Twitter last night with a public cry for help, sending Kanye West a singular tweet that shows how desperate the star is.

"@kanyewest need your help Dm," wrote the 20-year-old rapper.

Melvin was not clear on what he needed help with. However, many of his fans believe that he is asking West to flex his friendship with Donald Trump one more time, vouching for him so he can be released ahead of his trial.

After all, Kanye West did speak with Trump about A$AP Rocky's situation in Sweden. Do you think he'll pull through and give the White House a call for Melly?

In other news pertaining to the incarcerated rapper, his health condition appears to have remained the same since last week as he is still showing harsh symptoms related to the coronavirus, including chills and a high temperature.