NLE Choppa has really turned his narrative upside down, going from guns and violence to veggies and yoga.

In the last year, we've seen the 18-year-old rapper change his lifestyle and embrace a more spiritual approach. He's growing a vegetable garden in his backyard and he's stopped rapping about violence. Choppa has opened up his third eye and, as Jack Harlow joked, he's become NLE Chakra, which should eventually become his actual stage name.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

With regards to the election, the Top Shotta Don Dada came through with a message on Twitter, telling folks that it didn't really ever matter which way they voted because, in his mind, the election was already decided forty years ago.

Spreading a conspiracy theory about how Presidents are chosen years in advance, NLE Choppa said:

"If Biden win, Trump not leaving office simple. Stop worrying about the debate focus on being a spiritual being a new world is forming, DNA is being unlocked, people are becoming more conscious, My third eye aches from being on this phone pushing this message May take a break."

He continued:

"All this already be planned, Governments run agendas, votes don’t even count honesty. Presidents be picked 40+ years in advance. 2020 been a big distraction to keep people vibrating low. Fuck both them REPTILES they work as one. Focus on YOU, meditate, ground, get sun, & Prepare."

Are you buying what NLE Choppa is saying?