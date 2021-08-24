Six months after Nipsey Hussle was tragically murdered in front of his store in Los Angeles, his loved ones were dealing with legal issues. Fans have been awaiting news regarding the murder trial for Eric Holder, the man accused of taking Nipsey's life, and as more news about the case hangs in the balance, singer Tasleema Yasin continues to insist that she was not adequately compensated for her contribution to the rapper's song, "Hussle & Motivate."

The track makes an appearance on Nipsey's acclaimed project Victory Lap, and we first reported on Yasin filing court documents regarding her addition to the track back in September 2019. Now, Radar Online reports that Nipsey Hussle's estate rejects her creditor's claim.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

According to the outlet, Yasin stated that she not only sang on the chorus of the track, but she was also the co-writer. Her court documents state, “In November of 2016, I collaborated with” Nipsey and her voice is reportedly heard “ascending four-note vocal phrase featured throughout the song’s runtime, as well as a countermelody in my higher register featured prominently during the song’s chorus.”

She further claims that she didn't give permission for her vocals to be used and hasn't been paid any royalties. Yasin wants the estate to pay her what she is allegedly owed, but Blacc Sam, Nipsey's brother who is reportedly handling this legal matter, reportedly filed documents rejecting Yasin's claim. Radar Online reported that they looked at the documents and Sam did not include reasoning for the rejection.

Watch the music video for "Hussle & Motivate" below.