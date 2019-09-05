The estate of Nipsey Hussle has had to deal with a few court matters following his death in March. The latest, according to TMZ, comes from a singer who claims to have co-written and sung on the hook of "Hussle & Motivate" but never got paid for it.



Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

The singer, Tasleema Yasin, said that she had a huge role in creating Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap single, according to court documents filed earlier today (Sept. 5). Yasin said that not only is her voice heard clearly on the hook but she also co-wrote the hook to "Hussle & Motivate." She argues that she's entitled to a huge cut of any money that the song made. She detailed that her voice is on the hook, specifically in a countermelody where she used her higher register.

She hasn't specified an amount in the court documents because she wants the estate to show the accounting and determine how much she's owed from there. It could be a pretty penny, though. Victory Lap garnered a ton of attention since its release, especially after the passing of Nipsey Hussle. It was also nominated for a Grammy. On top of that, "Hussle & Motivate" served as one of the singles off of the project and also had an accompanying music video which has over 24 million views on YouTube to date.

We'll keep you posted on any updates on Yasin's claim against Nipsey's estate.