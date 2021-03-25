Following the death of Nipsey Hussle, his family and estate did everything they could do to honor him in the best way possible. Nipsey is an artist who was beloved by many and his words and mentality truly resonated with those who listened to him. However, soon after his passing, the family found themselves in a legal battle with the corporate side of The Crips.

As the story goes, The Crips attempted to trademark the phrase "The Marathon Continues," which angered Hussle's family. A few months ago, Nip's brother Samiel Asghedom launched a lawsuit against The Crips, seeking to stop the use of Nipsey's catchphrases on their merchandise. According to TMZ, both sides have finally come to a settlement on the matter, and the lawsuit will no longer be proceeding.

For now, details of the settlement are still under wraps and it is believed that there are still a few clauses to iron out before they officially shake hands on the matter. As one can imagine, this has been a difficult time for the family, and it only makes sense that they would do everything to keep the integrity of his brand intact.

More details will be coming out shortly so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

