The man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 will finally face a judge and during trial. We previously reported on the multiple delays facing Eric Holder's case, much of which was due to the COVID-19 quarantine, but the New York Daily News stated in a new report that Holder's trial is tentatively set to begin this December.

On Tuesday (June 29), Holder's public defender, Aaron Jansen, appeared in court on behalf of his client who didn't show face in the courtroom. While he was at the courthouse, it's reported that Holder didn't appear because his lawyer didn't want him filmed by television camera crews walking in handcuffs. "I did not want him portrayed in a way that would be prejudicial to him,” said Jansen.



Pool / Getty Images

Holder is charged with one count of murder for the death of Nipsey Hussle and two counts of attempted murder for the other surviving victims who were shot during the incident. Authorities claimed two different guns were used in the crime, both allegedly by Holder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“He does have a significant mental health history,” Jansen reportedly said of his client. “One of the things affecting him [in March 2019] was that his mother had just passed away. He was pretty despondent.” However, Jansen claimed Holder is "in good spirits." Jansen added, “He wants me to send him some books. He’s so isolated [in custody]. He doesn’t get out of his cell much, only one day a week for a few hours to play basketball alone.”

Holder is being held on a $6.5 million bond but Jansen doesn't believe that his client is a flight risk. During the grand jury testimony, witnesses claimed Holder engaged in a four-minute conversation with Nipsey where the rapper allegedly said something about him "snitching." Prosecutors claim Holder left the location, went and ate food, then returned to the Marathon Store and opened fire.

Prior to being represented by Jansen, Holder's attorney was Christopher Darden, the lawyer involved in the infamous O.J. Simpson trial back in the 1990s. Darden later recused himself following threats being made to his family and is reportedly now defending one of the suspects accused of killing Pop Smoke.

