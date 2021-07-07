After a little over two years, The Hip-Hop community still mourns the death of Ermias "Nipsey Hussle" Asghedom. Nipsey was tragically shot and killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019, but his legacy has continued to live on.

In June, Nipsey Hussle was among dozens of entertainers featured in the Class of 2022 Walk of Fame Honorees, and soon his name will be added to the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. Weeks later, another posthumous accolade has now been added to the fallen rapper's legacy.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, Nipsey's debut album Victory Lap has officially re-entered the Billboard 200 this week at the 139th position, making it the album's 100th week spent on Billboard's top-selling albums chart.

"Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' re-enters this week's Billboard 200," Chart Data recently revealed. "It has now spent a milestone 100 weeks on the chart."

Victory Lap previously peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 in 2019 following Nipsey Hussle's passing, and although it never quite hit the pinnacle of the chart, Nip's debut album was certified platinum by the RIAA in 2020.

Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle! The marathon continues.

