Comedian/actress, Niecy Nash and her husband, Jay Tucker, have finalized their divorce. Come June 1, 2020, Nash and Tucker are single according to the Los Angeles Superior Court system. The two originally married in 2011 and shared multiple blissful years before things went array forcing the couple to separate. The 50-year-old actress has become one television's frontwoman starring in her very own show, Claws, that originally aired in 2017 and is now three seasons deep with and is expecting a fourth to come in the near future on TNT. Despite her new-found success, Nash hasn't been as successful in the relationship department as she and her now ex-husband have divvied up all of their property and assets following their official separation.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Emmy Award-winning starlet and her electrical engineer ex-husband reached a property settlement that will allow Nash to possess their house in Bell Canyon, CA, their 2016 Tesla, and maintain ownership of her production company, Chocolate Chick. Jay Tucker will receive their 2011 Ford F-150 truck and will receive a final payment from Nash of $184,820, which renders his cut from the sale of another property the couple once owned together.

Both Nash and Tucker have agreed to waive the rights for spousal support for their remainder of their lives. Their official divorce date of June 1 comes right after the couple's ninth-year wedding anniversary.

Niecy Nash has claimed that she wants to interview her ex-husband's next significant other in order to ensure she's the right one for him. While Nash has had a troubled childhood, she's living her life to the fullest and is currently one of the most successful on-screen television actresses today. Hopefully, both parties move forward and live prosperous, fruitful lives.

