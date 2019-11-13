Not all Hollywood divorces are as amicable as Niecy Nash and her estranged husband Jay Tucker. The Claws actress recently announced that she and Tucker, her husband of eight years, have decided to pull the plug on their marriage, but it's obvious that these two aren't bitter about their break up.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Niecy caught up with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City where she was presenting an award to Ava DuVernay. After sharing why she admires her filmmaker friend, the actress was asked about how she was handling her split from Tucker.

"For me—For us, it's easy because we love each other," Niecy said with a smile. "The love has just taken on a different form, but that's always gonna be my friend." ET correspondent Rachel Smith told Niecy that she deserves love, and the actress agreed while adding that Tucker does, as well.

Although she's single, she's not ready to mingle. "What is this foolishness you speak of?" she joked when asked if she's been dating. "Girl, I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said. "No. I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon." She did add that she would like to sit down with Tucker's next girlfriend. "I would love to interview any girl who's gonna be on his block," she said. "I gotta make sure he's taken care of." Would you let your ex interview your next?