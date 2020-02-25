After Taraji P. Henson showed us recently just how sexy ladies born in 1970 can get, fellow actress Niecy Nash decided to pull a "hold my beer" moment by showing the world one of the most astounding examples of what it truly means to be 50 and fabulous while celebrating her birthday on Instagram.



Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Looking beautiful in a flowing gown at the 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon earlier this month (seen above), Niecy let it all hang out for her 50th birthday by stripping down to nothing but a crystal thong, a top hat and a loose-fitting Oxford shirt that hung off her arms. She braided her hair with matching crystal pins going down her back, spelling out a personal message that read, "Happy 50th Birthday Ms Niecy Nash Slay Boss Blessed Healed." The stunning flicks spread over a set of three posts, one with a caption that quotes Maya Angelou's classic poem "Phenomenal Woman," the next featuring a caption that spells out her birth name "Carol Denise," and finally a fitting caption that summed up the milestone birthday full circle by writing, "T R A N S P A R E N T • S E E | Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over... I see you. I love. I am you. We got this! Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning." She ended her message with a birthday cake emoji, which was fitting for more reasons than one.

Happy birthday, Queen! Check out Niecy Nash giving a whole new look to the age 50 below: