The big Niecy Nash news that's surfaced recently is that the Claws actress and her husband of eight years are planning to divorce. While this is sure to be an emotional time for the Emmy Award-winning actress, it isn't the most devasting event she's endured in her life. The 49-year-old was recently featured on TV One's UNCENSORED where she spoke about being 15-years-old when she witnessed her mother's then-boyfriend shoot her mom, Margaret Ensley, before turning the gun on himself.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"I heard him say, 'I did something I didn't want to do. I shot Margaret,'" Niecy recalled. The video cuts to her mother remembering that she was in another room and heard another shot go off. She said she thought her boyfriend shot Niecy, "but what happened was he had taken a .32 and shot himself in the stomach."

Niecy was hiding in her mother's room under the bed. "I heard him fall on the hardwood, and then I heard him drag right in front of the room that I was hiding in. He stopped. I could hear my mother wailing in the backyard, 'Help me! Jesus, help me!' to the top of her throat. I was under that bed, and I was shaking. I have never been more scared in my life and it started to get dark."

While the teenager lay afraid under her mother's bed, the man set fire to the home. "He had took a gas can and poured it all over my mother's room and lit it on fire. I didn't know it was a fire 'cause I was on the ground. I could hear my mother screaming, and all of a sudden, something went through me and it just said, 'Run!'" Watch Niecy and her mother reliving the terrifying moments in the clip below.