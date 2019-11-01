Sad news has hit Nicole Scherzinger and her family after her cousin was killed in a hit and run in Fort Lauderdale, Florida just last weekend. The Pussycat Doll's singer shared an image on Instagram of her fallen family member, John Boy, as well as a police report on information surrounding the car the hit him and took his place before speeding off.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

"Though I must take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with our Lord, I also know the agony our family is going through, knowing someone hit him head on and just left him there to die," Nicole wrote. "My sweet cousin, I love you so much. This world was a better place with you and your kind, creative heart in it. We will never forget you and will carry you with us forever."

Nicole and her family are "pleading" for "any information" surrounding her cousin's tragic passing. The report details how John was hit by a 2009 to 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata around 3 AM. "I ask that whoever did this, has the dignity and strength to come forward. Our God is a loving and forgiving God, but I pray for justice for John Boy and closure for my family," Nicole added.