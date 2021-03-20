Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a $150 million dollar lawsuit over what she believes was a wrongful death of her husband, 64-year-old Robert Maraj. Civil rights lawyer and activist Ben Crump is speaking out on the lawsuit, which he believes will hold Charles Polevich accountable for driving recklessly. Maraj was walking on a street on Long Island when he was struck, and police allege that Polevich walked over to Maraj and asked if he was okay before fleeing the scene. Polevich later hid his Volvo in a garage to conceal evidence.

“Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @NICKIMINAJ's father,” Crump Tweeted on Friday. “Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible & negligent in hitting Maraj, but was more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help.” He continued, “Polevich's behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral,” Crump Tweeted on Friday. “We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!”



Polevich has been charged with two felonies, leaving the scene of an accident that led to death and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence. He has pled not guilty and is currently free on a $250,000 bond. Hopefully, justice can be served for Robert Maraj soon.

