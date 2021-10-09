Reality television is a staple in pop culture and celebrities not only star on shows, but they're fans of them. The Real Housewives franchise has existed for 15 years after the Orange Country crew debuted back in 2006. Since that time, others have joined the team including Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New York City, New Jersey, Dallas, Salt Lake City, D.C., and Potomac—and that doesn't include those overseas.

Rihanna has often shared her reactions to the New York City franchise, but Nicki Minaj made it clear that she wasn't only a fan of Potomac, but she wanted to host the reunion.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Recently, Nicki Minaj took to social media to share her enthusiasm at the possibility of speaking with the ladies of the Real Housewives of Potomac face-to-face, and judging by her photos, it looks as if the rapper's dreams came true.

Nicki posted a photo of herself with Bravo giant Andy Cohen at what looked to be the set of the reunion. "GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP," she wrote in the caption. "REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy...#Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season chile." Cohen echoed her sentiments on his page.

The already popular series was stirring up controversy and bringing in viewers, but that added boost from Minaj gave the group of Potomac elite even more visibility. Check out Nicki Minaj posing with Andy Cohen below.