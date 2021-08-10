Bravo already knew that their Real Housewives franchise was a megahit, but when Rihanna and Nicki Minaj boasted about the series on social media, it took things to another level. Andy Cohen has acted as the executive producer of Real Housewives since its inception and dozens of personalities have made themselves household names thanks to the hit shows. Recently, Nicki joked that she would be hosting the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and as exciting as that sounded for the Barbz, Cohen made it clear that if such an appearance were to happen, it would be an addition, not a takeover.

Bravo fans know that Cohen is an integral part of the reunions as he's hosted them all for years, and once the Minaj rumors began to circulate, he clarified her potential involvement during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

"I would love to figure out a way to work her into the reunion and I would love to be able to bring her out and see what she has to say and wants to ask the women," he says. "It could be a fun little new segment. The answer is I'm totally receptive to figuring out how to work her into what we're doing."

Following Nicki's social media post about showing face at the RHOP reunion, the show's stars stormed social media with messages of approval. A screenshot of a text message thread that Minaj shared to her Instagram Story shows that her publicist stated, "Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion." We'll have to wait and see.

