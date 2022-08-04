The internet lit up this week after a person who claimed to have worked for Nicki Minaj jumped online and spread "tea" about the rapper. The social media accounts were created under the name "Kate Miller" and used a headshot photo of a white, blonde woman, but the person behind the accounts made it clear that their name was an alias and the photo was of someone they pulled from the internet. Today (August 3), the real woman behind the picture surfaced on Twitter after being bombarded with messages from around the world.

To begin, the real woman's name is Megan Bettencourt and she insisted that she has never worked for Minaj.



Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty Images

"Thank you to everyone who alerted me to my photo being stolen and used by a fake account making accusations against @NICKIMINAJ. Lock down your privacy settings, everyone!" She added, "To be clear: I never had a secret life as the 'ex-assistant' of @NICKIMINAJ. Someone stole my photo and used it in a fake account. Fraudulent impersonation wasn't the way I envisioned being mentioned in @Newsweek, but hey, scammers gonna scam."

After Minaj saw Bettencourt's tweets, she replied, "Ok you know TF what? [crying laughing emojis] well hey, if you ever need a job hit me up. I feel bad [laughing emoji] but hey, cheers to Newsweek! [goofy face emoji] always a silver lining [frowning emoji] i- i guess ? [distressed emoji]."

The fake "Kate Miller" person made all sorts of accusations against Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more, prompting Minaj to get on Livestream to deny the allegations. The rapper also questioned how so many people could be "dumb" enough to fall for this troll.

Check out Bettencourt's posts below.