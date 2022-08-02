Nicki Minaj is likely seldom surprised to find herself trending on Twitter as the Queen of Rap, although on Monday (August 1) she didn't hesitate to address the damaging rumours that have been circulating online, causing her name to become a popular topic of conversation.

In case you missed it, over the past few days an account claiming to be the Pink Friday hitmaker's former assistant has surfaced online, spilling all kinds of tea and allegations about the mother of one.

As The Shade Room notes, the page was registered to someone by the name of Kate Miller, who made almost 50 posts in what looked to be an attempt to expose Minaj. "I am Onika's ex-assistant who she fired for absolutely no proof of fraud with her bank account," one of them read.

"I'm exposing all files I have from working for her. Along with the voice messages she sent me regarding many different people."

The account owner went on to allege that the Trinidadian artist owes $173M in unpaid taxes to the IRS, that she paid for her upcoming single "Freaky Girl" to appear on the charts, and that her son's name is Amadeus Cyril Petty, despite Nicki and her husband's wishes to keep the moniker private.

Minaj was quick to hop on Instagram Live and shut down the gossip. "Every day I learn that y'all getting dumber and f*cking dumber," she told listeners. "The other day I was on Twitter and I saw this whole fanbase, bitch."

"They marked up a whole spreadsheet saying, 'This what we boutta do to get rid of Nicki finally.' And they was saying all types of shit and I just was like whoa this is sad, right?" she continued.

For the most part, Minaj seemed astounded that anyone would even believe the page could be real. "I am mind blown that people are this f*cking dumb," she said.

"That people are really believing that I got somebody that work for me and now they spilling tea. Chile. But, it's not even that. It's the tea sound so f*cking dumb, and for a person to believe it, you would have to be dumb. It's clearly a kid."

Since she addressed the drama, the page has been removed. Check out Nicki Minaj's recent IG Live below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

