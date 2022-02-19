Mama Minaj has spoken. As fans of the Queen Barb herself know, Nicki has never been one to shy away from addressing her critics on social media, which is exactly what she spent her Friday night doing.

"Dear Men, Women don't DRESS FOR YOU, DO MAKEUP FOR YOU, DO THEIR HAIR FOR YOU," the 39-year-old wrote late on February 18th. "Just like most of y'all only phuck for YOU and not the woman's pleasure. THIS ALL FOR US. This ain't ABOUT YOU. Now GO. Thx for COMING."





That wasn't all that the "Moment 4 Life" hitmaker had to say – when a user made a comment on her frequent use of photo editing tools, saying that they "pray somebody release [Nicki] from that filter one day, she's beautiful without it," she was quick to clap back.

"Stop policing [people's] own beauty image/standard of themselves," Minaj advised readers. "Y'all starting to give me men who tell women they don't NEED makeup, lashes lipstick, etc. Lemme go chi. Annoying as f*ck." She then went on to assure fans that she'll continue to "use and do whatever the f*ck [she chooses] ON ONIKA FACE. THX FOR COMING."





Elsewhere on the internet, the Trinidadian recording artist has been keeping busy promoting her latest single with Lil Baby, "Bussin," by posting up in plenty of tiny thongs, dishing about how she did backshots to the track in the bedroom with her husband Kenneth Petty, and even showing off her twerking skills for IG – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Nicki Minaj and your other favourite rappers.



