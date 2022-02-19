After taking a break from releasing new music, Nicki Minaj has returned with two new singles, and she's promoting them as if her life depends on it. Firstly, we received "Do We Have A Problem?" which fared incredibly well following its first week out, and now we have "Bussin," which Mama Minaj has been doing some serious booty shaking too.

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old hopped onto her Instagram page to deliver a quick clip that finds her and a group of friends blasting the single, dancing around and hyping up the Queen Barb and she proceeds to lean forward and throw it back, her booty cheeks bouncing behind her.

"Wait you gotta click on the video to see FULL SCREEN YALL," she wrote in the caption. After a trail of crying emojis, she continued with, "Don't judge y'all. We did this in [one] take. No rehearsal tingz. Get into this mind-boggling choreo. BUSSIN!!"

While the video has certainly caught our attention, it's not the only Minaj post that's been making waves online this week. Just a few days before, the Trinidadian rapper stripped down to a tiny black thong to show off her behind while posing on a pool table, and before that, she shared too much information about her sex life with Kenneth Petty.





"Last night I did back shots and twerked the whole time to 'Bussin,'" the "Did It On 'Em" hitmaker wrote in a since-deleted tweet, which got her heavily clowned by some Twitter users.

"Dude was losing his mind. Gave me a whole speech afterward. 'Ooohhh it's so soft, it's clappin crazy, Onika I love you so much, every time I play 'Bussin' Ima think about this, yoooooo how [the f*ck] you do that' men stupid," – read the reactions to Nicki Minaj's NSFW tweet here.



