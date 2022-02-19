Months ago, Nicki Minaj gained international attention after making claims about COVID-19 and its vaccines. The world continues to debate whether or not the COVID vaccines are safe, but everyone seems to be easing their way into a new normal regardless of their vaccination status. Nicki previously stated that her cousin's friend's testicles swole after getting vaccinated, and soon, health officials across the globe came forward to denounce her claims.

The Rap icon's Barbz swooped in and even protested the CDC, but the chaos subsided and everyone moved on. However, the hot topic was revisited recently by the Philadelphia Public Health Twitter account.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

This week, Minaj tweeted, "Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about." The Philadelphia Public Health Twitter account retweeted the message and added a screenshot of Minaj's previous tweet regarding the swollen testicles, to suggest that she wasn't following her own advice. Minaj snapped back.

"Philadelphia’s public health account is posting Nicki Minaj tweets for engagement. They are attempting to shame ppl for advising others to PRAY, be COMFORTABLE & NOT BE BULLIED. I’ve never seen a vaccine trigger this amount of shaming & fear tactics have you? #DoWeHaveAProblem." She then retweeted fans who claimed they weren't going to get the vaccine because of the PPH's tweet.

