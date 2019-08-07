Last week, Nicki Minaj appeared to hop on the remix to Pop Smoke's viral hit "Welcome To The Party." A relatively unknown rapper from New York City, Pop Smoke started earning nationwide fame with a couple of his songs. His style is representative of that harsh NYC reality we all look for and his link-up with Nicki is only natural. After all, she's one of the most famous faces from the city. The first (and only) time we heard the upcoming remix was via audio that was recorded at a club appearance. Now, Minaj has changed that by offering fans a snippet on Instagram Live.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The Queen of Rap is prepping another return with her remix of "Welcome To The Party." Her fans couldn't be any more excited to see what she comes up with on the forthcoming remake of the track, which has been going off across the country. She seemingly goes hard on her verse, showing glimpses of a more hungry Nicki than we've become used to. Perhaps she wasn't satisfied with the outcome of her last single and has decided to take a more traditional approach to her music.

Nicki Minaj will also be appearing on Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming "Hot Girl Summer" single with Ty Dolla $ign. Which track are you most excited for?