Nicki Minaj understands the value of the come-up. Herself a veteran of the mixtape era, having risen in prominence through tapes like the classic Beam Me Up Scotty, Nicki likely saw a kindred spirit of sorts in Pop Smoke. In case you're unaware, Smoke has been steadily gaining traction, with on-foot reports pointing to a full-blown New York takeover. Should you be eager to hop on the wagon before it becomes a bandwagon, be sure to check out Smoke's recent Meet The Woo tape, a nine-song introduction to his talents.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Now, Nicki Minaj is looking to pay it forward. Following a recent remix of DaBaby's "Suge," in which she took it back to her gulliest era, the Queen has officially moved to bless Pop Smoke with some vocals. Nicki premiered her version during a recent performance, which finds her spitting bars at a rapid-fire pace, a style absent from some of her recent solo work. Yet here, she's absolutely bodying it, proving that her flow remains sharp when tested.

While it's unclear when the full track will hit streaming services, rest assured that Pop Smoke will likely enjoy the honorary Barbz-boost, thus adding additional legs to his already rising banger. Between this and "Suge," is it fair to say that Nicki is back on her BS? Sound off below.