The lead-up to Nicki Minaj's comeback single "Megatron" had all of her fans hoping this would be the return to form that everybody was wishing for. Nicki's last album was not as well-received as her previous bodies of work and the Barbs want to see their hero striving at all times. Recently, artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have threatened to take Minaj's place on the throne and with the way her return track is charting, Minaj might very well need to strategize on how to stay at the top of the game.



The initial hype behind "Megatron" has worn off and Nicki has seemingly launched the "Megatron Challenge" to get people streaming the song until the end of the month. The reason why she started the challenge could be to renew interest in the single because, as reported by All Hip Hop, the single absolutely collapsed this week on the Billboard Hot 100, dropping seventy-two spots in total.

Last week, "Megatron" debuted at No. 20 on the charts but in just seven days, it lost so much popularity that it only clocked in at the No. 92 spot. That's an astounding decline from the numbers Nicki is used to. The publication also noted that while it was once at the top of the iTunes-aggregated chart, it's down to No. 73 over there.

