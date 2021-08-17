Not only has Nicki Minaj taken to her Instagram Story to wish Bia a happy birthday, but the rapper is celebrated her recent set of nominations. Fans have been applauding Nicki's addition to the remix of Bia's viral hit "Whole Lotta Money" amid news that the rapper is facing a lawsuit by her husband Kenneth Petty's alleged rape victim. Despite her legal concerns, Nicki and Karol G's 2019 collaboration "Tusa" has earned recognition by the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Minaj took to Instagram to list off her six nominations, including Crossover Artist of the Year.

"Tusa" has been nominated for Hot Latin Song of the Year, Airplay Song of the Year, Sales Song of the Year, Rhythm Song of the Year, and Hot Latin Song of the Year Collaboration. At the bottom of the post, Nicki added, "@karolg omg wtf" along with several champagne-popping emojis. The single peaked in the No. 1 position on the charts following its release in the Fall of 2019 and the two megastars were praised for coming together.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will air on September 23, so we will have to wait to see just how many awards, if any, Minaj takes home. Check out Nicki's post, as well as the music video for "Tusa" below.



