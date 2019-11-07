Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj told the world that she would be retiring from music to start a family with her husband Kenneth Petty. The two got married a couple of weeks ago and, since then, fans of the rapper have been spreading rumors that she may be expecting a baby. The Queens native specified that, while the future of her upcoming studio album is up in the air, she's not exactly slowing down on feature verses. She loves to lay down some vocals for other artists and her next musical appearance has just been announced by way of a video teaser.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Taking to social media, Nicki Minaj announced that when the clock strikes midnight, her latest track with Karol G will be unveiled to the world. The 28-year-old singer from Colombia has been making major waves across the music industry and it's only right that her next move involves a collaboration with the Queen. We barely get to hear a portion of the song in the ten-second teaser clip but thankfully, the Barbs don't have to wait too long.

Miss Minaj is clearly excited for the song to drop, adding a bunch of emojis into her caption and hyping up the imminent release. Will you be giving it a chance?