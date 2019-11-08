Karol G & Nicki Minaj Are Two Pink Queens In "Tusa" Visual

As fans dismiss the news of Nicki Minaj's retirement and await her fifth studio album, the rapper has resurfaced with yet another collaboration, this time with Latin music sensation Karol G. The ladies not only dropped off their new single "Tusa," they shared a pretty-in-pink visual for the bilingual track.

Nicki decided to sing a few lines in Spanish, something that excited Karol G. “She surprised me by recording four full lines in Spanish,” she told Billboard. "Then, when it came time for them to shoot the video, Nicki approached her with another request. "She asked me to teach her how to sing the chorus in Spanish. And in the video, she does it."

The Queen rapper was so hyped about the collaboration that she turned around her verse in no time. "She called me and said: 'I’m going to make the best rap of my life for your song,'" Karol G said. “I felt so happy. I sent her the music at 1 p.m. At 1:07 p.m., she downloaded the file, and at 8 p.m., I had the song back." Take a listen to "Tusa" and let us know if you're feeling the ladies' collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Pero diste todo este llanto por nada

Ahora soy una chica mala

And now you kickin' and screamin', a big toddler

Don't try to get your friends to come holla, holla

Ayo, I used to lay low