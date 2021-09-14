Nicki Minaj stirred up the internet yesterday with her take on COVID-19 during an explanation on why she didn't show face at the VMAs or the Met Gala. Nicki explained that she caught COVID which prevented her from performing at the award ceremony but she hasn't received a vaccine -- a requirement for anyone attending the annual gala. She received backlash for appearing to be an anti-vaxxer, especially after claiming that her cousin's friend got the vaccine then became impotent afterward.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

To be clear, Nicki did encourage her large fanbase to get the vaccine but the narrative that her cousin's friend's "testicles became swollen" after getting inoculated has been widely condemned by medical experts. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about his thoughts on Nicki's comments. "I’m not familiar with the works, or as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be," he said before co-signing general practitioner Nikki Kanani who has been informing the public of the efficacy and safety behind the vaccines. He added that he would prefer to listen to musicians who promote the coronavirus vaccine.

This didn't go unnoticed and Nicki Minaj didn't miss the opportunity to troll a politician. Nicki didn't fault Johnson for appearing to diss her during a press conference. Instead, she offered a voice clip on Instagram where she put on a British accent and claimed that she was "actually British."

“Yes hello, Prime Minister Boris. It’s Nicki Minaj. I was just calling to tell you I thought you were so amazing on the news this morning. And I’m actually British. I was born there. I went to university there. I went to Oxford," Nicki said before joking that she knew Margaret Thatcher.

“She told me so many nice things about you,” Minaj said in the video. “I’d love to send you my portfolio of my work since you don’t know much about me. I’m a big big star in the United States.”

Check the clip below.