Her COVID-19 vaccine remarks continue to remain a trending topic and it doesn't seem to faze Nicki Minaj. The rapper recently shared that she is skipping out on tonight's (September 13) Met Gala in New York City and informed her fans that she had yet to be vaccinated because she was still doing her research. Minaj revealed that although she alleged contracted COVID and had to pull out of this past weekend's MTV Video Music Awards performance, she still hasn't done enough research to make her comfortable with receiving the vaccine.

As the rapper tweeted with her fans while discussing her decision, Nicki also shared that her cousin's friend allegedly getting the shot and going impotent.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

This story has run wild on social media, and while it has become the subject of thousands of memes and jokes, others have called Minaj "irresponsible" for spreading alleged misinformation to her dedicated following. Political commentator and MSNBC correspondent Joy-Ann Reid called out Minaj and Meghan McCain addressed the rapper's comments by tweeting, "That's enough internet today."

In response, Minaj replied to McCain and said, "Eat sh*t you," but with Reid, she dug a little deeper in her bag of insults. "A lying homophobic c*on," wrote Minaj as she shared a screenshot of a story about Reid penning homophobic comments. "I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right?. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths. Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys."

In an earlier tweet about Reid's condemnation, Nicki tweeted, "This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. 'My God SISTER do better' imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman."

Minaj also shared old tweets showing that she recommended people get vaccinated. Check out a few posts below.