After spending over a decade in the game, Nicki Minaj has solidified herself as one of the greatest rappers of all time, specifically becoming one of the most ferocious female emcees ever. Despite her status as a straight-up legend, she still somehow goes underappreciated on a regular basis -- just ask Doja Cat. With her Barbz in tow, Minaj has one of the most loyal fanbases in all of music, but her haters are also pretty active online. Sending a message to anybody who dare say a negative word about her, she posted up while in Trinidad for Carnival this morning, issuing a quick shot at her critics.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

With an album likely on the way before the end of the year, the previously-retired Nicki Minaj is having the time of her life in her home country, spending some quality time with her husband Kenneth Petty as they take in the lively atmosphere in the islands. When she made an appearance at an event yesterday, Minaj was met with a number of fans who expressed their love of the superstar. Returning the favour, she posted a video on her socials where she mouthed the words "I love you too" to a fan before speaking directly to the naysayers.

"And I love you. Anyone with an issue can kindly suck a dick w|2 balls on the side," wrote the musician.

We wouldn't expect anything less from the Queen. Check out the post below.