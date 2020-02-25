Nicki Minaj is a bad bitch and there is no mistaking that. She keeps a mean mug locked on her face, rarely ever showing vulnerability as she positions herself to remain on rap's throne for years to come. The New York star usually bares her personality on her irregularly-scheduled Queen Radio show, but that's just about the only place to catch her goofing off with fans. She changed that today when she uploaded a new video of herself to Instagram, showing off her extravagant outfit for Carnival as she returns home to Trinidad this week. At the end of the clip, she started getting jiggy with some ridiculous dance moves, catching herself and snickering with her friends.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

With blue and purple feathers adorning her wild get-up for the second day of Carnival, Minaj invited fans to meet her on the Tribe Truck as everyone celebrates in the streets. Showing off her curves in all the right places, the rapper strutted her imaginary catwalk before breaking out into some goofy dance moves. It's honestly refreshing to see her like this.

Nicki Minaj is currently in Trinidad as she celebrates Carnival with her family. She has been teasing the arrival of a brand new album this year, which would officially mark the end of her short-lived retirement. Take a look at the video below.