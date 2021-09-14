Nicki Minaj has been at the center of many conversations after she revealed that she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala because of health concerns, reminding fans that she's the mother of a newborn baby and can't take those sorts of risks during a pandemic. Some of her comments ruffled feathers, specifically when she revealed that she was not vaccinated because she wanted to do more research. Nicki also revealed that she recently contracted COVID-19 and that she will likely be taking the rest of the year off to spend time with her family before returning to the spotlight in 2022.

As she continues to trend worldwide, Nicki comforted two other new celebrity moms -- Summer Walker and Halsey -- by sending them kind messages on Instagram Stories.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Responding to Summer Walker's question about feeling guilty for working as a new mom, Nicki said, "@summerwalker yes babe, feeling 'guilty' when you have to work is very 'normal' for new moms. You don't have to explain what type of 'work' you do, & def don't have to explain why you're not all dressed up every day. Smh."

Nicki then directed her attention to the criticism that Halsey received for not attending the Met Gala. The artist revealed that they were not going because they had recently given birth and were still breastfeeding, and Nicki backed them up.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Smh @halsey you don't have to explain," she wrote in another post. "What is wrong w/y'all attacking new mothers on their choices? @halsey it's ok."

What do you think of Nicki's messages to Summer Walker and Halsey?



Instagram