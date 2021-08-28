Halsey discussed the public's reaction to her pregnancy in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, saying that she was treated "like a teen mom." The "Without Me" singer gave birth to her first child on July 14.

“I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it. And I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times,” Halsey said in the interview. “Where people were like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you’re not married, and you’re this.’ “So fuck ’em,” they concluded. “I just was like, I’m going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me.”



Halsey added that it was difficult promoting her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, because magazines didn't want her to appear pregnant on their covers.

“We were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, ‘Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don’t want to do a maternity cover,’” Halsey explained. “And I was like, it’s not a maternity cover. It’s about my album. I just happen to be pregnant. And they’re like, ‘No, it’s a pregnant cover.’ And I was like, so I can’t go talk about my album?”

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was released on Friday.

