We've yet to hear from Nicki Minaj about the rumored birth of her firstborn, but that's expected from a mother recovering from delivery. The celebrated rap icon and her husband Kenneth Petty are said to have welcomed their newborn into the world, and tens of thousands of people have stormed social media platforms with congratulatory messages. Loni Love tweeted that Nicki Minaj gave birth to a baby girl, but The Real host later backtracked and said she wasn't sure what the sex of the child is.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Putting all speculation to rest is Carol Maraj, Nicki's proud mother. She shared artwork of a mother and child to her Instagram page and penned a sweet message to her daughter. "Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy!" Carol wrote. "You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God. 'Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.' Psalms 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!!" Check out "Glamma's" post below.