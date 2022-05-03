It's officially Met Gala Monday, so all evening long you can expect your social media feeds to be loaded with red carpet photos flexing the industry's biggest names' designer duds. We've already heard rumours about what Cardi B will be wearing, but another rap queen attending tonight's festivities is none other than Nicki Minaj, who hasn't been seen at the Met since 2019.

As you may remember, last year saw the annual event hosted in September instead of on its usual date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans were hoping to see Mama Minaj make her return then, but it was revealed that being vaccinated was a requirement, and she simply wasn't on board with that.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In fact, at the time, the 39-year-old stirred up some serious trouble online after tweeting about her Trinidadian cousin's friend, who allegedly had testicle problems after receiving the jab. "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine because his friend got it & became impotent," she wrote at the time.

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied," Minaj earned plenty of backlash over her comments, but it seems she's put the past behind her and is ready to conquer the Metropolitan Musem of Art once again.





No more than half an hour ago, the "Barbie Dreams" hitmaker shared a photo on her IG feed with Italian designer Riccardo Tisci, who appears to have designed her all-black ensemble for the evening. "#NickiRiccardo 2022 #MetGala," she wrote in the caption.

Footage snapped by paparazzi waiting outside her hotel captured Minaj gearing up to head to the big event, serving major Black Swan vibes – check it out below, and read why Wiz Khalifa allegedly wasn't invited to this year's Met Gala here.



