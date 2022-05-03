While some stars struggle to be authentic on social media, Wiz Khalifa has a talent for creating content and speaking his mind across all platforms, whether that be through uploading workout videos to TikTok or telling his 36.4 million followers about his romantic preferences.

As HipHopDX reports, over the weekend, the 34-year-old revealed that he prefers a woman who isn't afraid to tell him what to do. "I like being bossed around by chicks for some reason," he wrote on Sunday, May 1st, earning over 131K likes and counting.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As is tradition on the app, the reply section became a place for other users to debate their stances. "I'm not sure of your childhood but if it was [a] single parent with Mom that's the start," one person wrote, earning a "Damn, that was deep" reply from the "Black and Yellow" rapper.

In another highly-liked response, someone dropped off a photo of a man wearing a shirt that reads, "I'm very vulnerable [right now] if any bad bitches want to take advantage of me."

Previously, Khalifa was married to Amber Rose, and after they separated he spent several years with model Winnie Harlow. Following their split, he moved on with Aimee Aguilar, although it's been reported that they may have broken up as they no longer follow one another on Instagram, and haven't been seen together since March.

In other news, Wiz Khalifa also informed his followers that his love for lighting up is the reason he's not at this evening's Met Gala. "They were scared of me smoking on the red carpet or at the event so no Met Gala," he tweeted minutes ago. "I don't blame em but weed is legal dude, sheesh."

