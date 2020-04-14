Nicki Minaj's relationship with Kenneth Petty has been highly publicized and highly plagued with gossip and drama. Part of the reason stems from the fact that Petty does have a criminal history, which of course makes for perfect gossip fodder. Nonetheless, it has been pretty quiet on the Nicki & Kenneth front as of late, but all that seems to have changed today, thanks to one bored super-fan.

Last we heard about the two, Petty was in trouble for heading out to Los Angeles with Nicki without registering as a sex offender in California. He was arrested and it resulted in a few extra precautions, including an internet ban and an ankle monitor. He asked the judge for some leniency, so that he would be allowed to use the internet, and lucky for him, he was granted permission to peruse the internet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Not that we really ever saw him share anything directly on social media-- but his girl did. Nicki has made it a habit out of sharing video clips and photos with her boo, but she's been silent for over a month on Instagram. Now, perhaps because the two have been out of the public's eye for a period of time, rumors have begun that the two broke up.

It all started with a tweet claiming that Kenneth Petty's friend confirmed said news on IG Live, and quickly spread across the internet thanks to the power of the Barbz. The account in question appears to be a fan account for Nicki, but it's equally claiming to be a "troll account" so we shouldn't be surprised that the same account doubled back to say they had made up this claim, thus starting the rumor in the first place.

Thus, at least for now, the rumor has been debunked. Check out the tweets below.