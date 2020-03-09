Kenneth Petty's name is now in the system in California. According to PageSix, Nicki Minaj's husband has registered himself as a sex offender in the state of California following his arrest last week. The California Department of Justice System's website lists his crime under "attempted rape by force or fear" which he was convicted of in 1995 after attempting to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl in New York. A new mugshot was taken of Kenneth Petty who's also listed as going by Avery Johnson.



Kenneth Petty was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California after he and his wife Nicki Minaj moved to California last year. Petty was pulled over during a traffic stop in November 2018 when the officers discovered that he had not registered his name in the sex offender database. That is until recently. He was released and pleaded not guilty to the offense in court last week.

Petty's charges, though, have been dismissed by the L.A. Country District Attorney's Office but that's only because there's a federal case against him now. "The Kenneth Petty case was dismissed today because he faces similar charges in federal court," a rep for the LA County D.A.'s office confirmed.

At this point, Nicki Minaj hasn't made any public statements regarding his arrest. We'll keep you posted if she does.