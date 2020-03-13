Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, a convicted rapist, landed himself in hot water recently after he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. He was released shortly after on a $100,000 bail note, but he is currently awaiting trial to see if he will be forced to spend more time in prison. Until then, he has learned some promising news from the judge as it is now being reported that, despite his ongoing legal case, Petty is allowed to use his cell phone and the internet.

Kenneth Petty was originally convicted in the 90s and, for the rest of his life, he needs to register as a sex offender wherever he lives. The 41-year-old had been living with his wife in the state of California for over six months before the feds caught onto his unregistered status, detaining him and forcing him into another legal battle. It is being reported that Petty has been given some leeway though while he's out on bail, being given access to his cellular phone and the internet.



After his arrest, Petty took the time to register as a sex offender in the state of California. However, because he did so late, he could still be facing some time in prison.

