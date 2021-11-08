Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney representing Jennifer Hough for her witness intimidation lawsuit, claims that both Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj are affiliated with the Makk Balla Brims gang based in Queens, New York. Blackburn made his accusation in court to Judge Eric Vitaliano.

To prove his case, Blackburn showed the court footage of the couple in Jamaica, Queens.

“[Kenneth] Petty and Maraj were both in this district, in Jamaica, Queens, New York. As seen on an Instagram live video currently up on Maraj’s Instagram page, both Maraj and Petty were seen associating with members of the Makk Ballers set of the Bloods Gang. Petty and Maraj are both members of this gang,” Tyrone Blackburn told the Judge.



Connecting his allegation to the lawsuit, Blackburn explained that members of this gang have harrassed Hough online.

He said: “Shortly after Petty and Maraj are spotted with their gangster colleagues, a member of the gang posted a death threat to Ms. Hough on Twitter, stating: 'Jennifer if you see this, the Makks are coming to get you.'”

Hough is suing Minaj and Petty, claiming that they attempted to bribe her to recant her accusation that Petty raped her at knife-point in 1994. Petty was sentenced to four years in prison at the time.

