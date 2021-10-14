After Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty failed to respond to Jennifer Hough's witness intimidation lawsuit, Hough filed a $20 million default judgment against the couple, finally resulting in a response from Minaj's lawyer. Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape on Hough in 1995.

Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, says that he's heard back from Hough's lawyer, referencing an email that requests Blackburn grant an extension for the couple to respond.

“I said NO!” Blackburn told The Daily Beast in an email. “I told him to prepare his opposition to my request for default judgment and explain to the court why his client and her husband believe they’re both above the law.”



Hough, who was anonymous previously because of her age at the time of conviction, came forward in March to tell The Daily Beast that couple began pressuring her to recant her claim from '95 because Petty had just missed the deadline to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Hough claims the couple has made several attempted bribes and threats.

“I was never a fan of bullies,” Hough told The Daily Beast at the time. “I taught my kids, you don’t be a bully and you don’t stand around and watch somebody be a bully. And I guess that’s how I feel in this situation.”

