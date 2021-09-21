After accusing the couple of trying to silence her, Jennifer Hough is speaking her piece. Last month, Hough filed a lawsuit against the Pettys, accusing them of harassing her in an effort to force her to change her story about the alleged rape back in 1994. The alleged assault reportedly took place when both Petty and Hough were 16, and according to her, Petty held her at knifepoint and forced her into a residence where she was raped. Hough claimed that she escaped the assault and alerted security at the high school she attended, and they contacted police on her behalf.

Petty would go on to take a plea deal to attempted rape charges and was freed from prison after serving a four-and-a-half-year bid.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

In her lawsuit, Hough alleges that the Pettys have attempted to bribe her into recanting her story and claimed that their associates began showing up at her doorstep with wads of cash. She has reportedly moved residences multiple times out of concern for her safety, and rather than continue to let gossip run rampant, Hough is sitting down with the hosts of The Real to share her side of the story.

The show shared the teaser for the interview that is set to take place tomorrow (September 22) and Minaj's fans immediately attacked them. The Real has been accused of highlighting this case in some effort to continue the "takedown" of Minaj following her vaccine controversy.

Check out the teaser, along with reactions from the rapper's fanbase, below.