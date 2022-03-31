Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and whenever she drops off a new song, it is a huge moment. That was certainly the case this past week when Nicki came through with a drill-inspired track called "We Go Up" that features none other than Fivio Foreign. It is a song that has been making the rounds quite a bit, and it is clear that fans are messing with it.

When Nicki comes out with a new single, you can usually expect her to either have a music video at the ready or a piece of media planned for the following weeks of the release. Well, for "We Go Up," it appears as though Nicki has chosen the latter strategy.

In fact, Nicki and Fivio were spotted in New York City this week, and they were both riding around in a gorgeous pink Lamborghini. Nicki was rocking this massive pink fur coat, all while Fivio was rocking all black. There were plenty of bystanders on the street watching on, and for the most part, it seems like they will also be a huge part of the music video.









It remains to be seen when the video will be released to the public, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.